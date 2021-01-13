VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reports 87 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, the second-highest number of hospitalized patients since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Lowndes County adds 36 new COVID-19 cases.
Lowndes still reports 103 confirmed virus-related deaths and 41 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes also reports 6,494 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,039 antigen positive cases – 69 more cases than the Monday report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
SGMC reported 87 virus-related patients in the hospital Wednesday; the hospital reported 90 virus-related patients Tuesday.
The hospital reports 1,170 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 220 deaths, one more from Tuesday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital reports 1,414 SGMC "team members" have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
