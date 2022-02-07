VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has reported four more virus-related deaths since late last week, while the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose above 100 again Monday.
Lowndes County reported three more virus-related deaths late last week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital has reported 492 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the report released Monday. That’s four more than what was reported late last week.
SGMC reported 106 virus patients hospitalized Monday – a rise of 13 patients from the 93 hospitalized patients reported Sunday.
Last week, the number of hospitalized virus patients reached 112 at SGMC which is the highest number of patients reported during the omicron surge. The record high during the past two years of the pandemic is 113 patients reported hospitalized Aug. 22, 2021 during the delta variant surge at the hospital.
SGMC had reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas rising to triple digits within a few weeks of the new year.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 66 years old and 62 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 64% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 78% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has discharged 2,795 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered 51,502 vaccinations.
Lowndes County had reported more than 14,640 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic as of late last week and had reported 244 virus-related deaths – an increase of three late last week, according to the GDPH. More than 15,300 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported about 1,867,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 27,960 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
