VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center has 39 confirmed positive inpatients, continuing a decrease in patients during the past week.
In Lowndes County, COVID-19 cases have continued to rise but at a slower pace. Sunday there were 3,255 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now 3,259 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report Monday.
The report also states there have been 159 hospitalizations and 50 deaths in the county.
At SGMC, 87 patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
There have been 516 positive patients who have since been discharged from the hospital. One inpatient is currently awaiting test results.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
