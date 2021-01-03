VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported its 200th COVID-19-related death Sunday since the start of the pandemic.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 6,198 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,633 antigen positive cases – six less cases than the Saturday report, according to the data.
Lowndes has reported 99 confirmed virus-related deaths and 37 probable deaths, the report stated; numbers that have not changed in more than a week.
South Georgia Medical Center reports treating 73 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Sunday, with no patients awaiting test results.
The hospital has discharged 1,087 patients with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
