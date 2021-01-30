VALDOSTA – Two more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported at South Georgia Medical Center overnight, bringing the total to 20 deaths in the past nine days, according to hospital data released Saturday.
SGMC has recorded 259 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County remains at 113 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Probable deaths are at 51.
Public health numbers show the county reached 6,894 COVID-19 confirmed cases Saturday, 30 more than Friday, and 3,809 antigen positive cases.
There are 36 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients at the hospital while 1,324 COVID-19 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has administered 5,472 vaccines.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.