VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported one COVID-19-related death Friday – the 18th virus-related death at the hospital in eight days.
SGMC has reported 257 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to its daily report. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County reported two more deaths Friday, bringing the death toll to 113 since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health
Lowndes County increased its case count by 16 Friday, reporting 6,864 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes had 3,774 antigen positive cases, 305 hospitalizations and 51 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has 45 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Friday, down nine from Thursday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,316 patients who’ve tested positive for the virus.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added in numbers from its regional COVID-19 drive-thru site, showing 5,302 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.