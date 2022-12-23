VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center commemorated the grand reopening of its SGMC Smith Northview hospital earlier this month with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The hospital is slated to fully reopen in January, becoming the second fully operational hospital in Lowndes County, hospital representatives said in a statement.
SGMC leadership welcomed community leaders, state and local legislators, physicians and staff to recognize the “significant role that the hospital and campus play in access to quality health care for the region,” hospital representatives said.
Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer, said creating unequaled access is a top priority for the health system because convenience and capability matter.
“The opening of 12 additional emergency care beds, 45 acute inpatient care beds and a nearby urgent care center on the Smith Northview campus, significantly enhances access to our remarkable team of 600-plus providers and the most comprehensive health care system in the region,” Dean said.
Patients who receive care at any SGMC location or facility receive access to their own MyChart account and application (commonly referred to as an electronic health record) that allows for a centralized record of their information that “integrates seamlessly with all care provided to them across the health system,” hospital representatives said.
“Expanding services at the Smith Northview campus enables us to serve more and to serve better as demand grows. For that, we are deeply grateful,” Dean said.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said Lowndes County grew 9.8% during the last census with much of that growth centered around the northern portion of the county.
“Reopening the Smith Northview hospital fully is certainly beneficial for the residents in that area, but also remains a tremendous asset for our entire community as well as our region,” Slaughter said.
To learn more visit sgmc.org.
