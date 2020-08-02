VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center broke a COVID-19 record Sunday.
The hospital reported its highest total of COVID-19 patients — 73 — since the pandemic began. This new total tops the previous record of 72. SGMC has hovered around 70 patients during the past two weeks, according to its daily report.
Last week, Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, described the hospital's bed capacity for COVID-19 patients as approximately 96 beds, and despite the recent surge in coronavirus patients the past couple weeks, SGMC was still accepting transfers from other hospitals.
In Lowndes County, 40 more COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 2,971 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
Lowndes County has had 134 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Thirty Lowndes County residents have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the South Health District.
The South Health District has performed 20,245 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Sunday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 413 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
Fifty-nine patients at SGMC have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
The number of coronavirus deaths at SGMC basically doubled during July.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
