VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has reported 202 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital report released Monday.
Lowndes County reported eight new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 6,206 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,636 antigen positive cases – three more cases than the Sunday report, according to the data.
Lowndes still reports 99 confirmed virus-related deaths and 37 probable deaths, the report stated; numbers that have not changed in more than a week.
South Georgia Medical Center reports treating 77 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Monday, four more than Sunday, with no patients awaiting test results.
The hospital has discharged 1,093 patients with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
