VALDOSTA — More than 100 South Georgia Medical Center patients have lost their lives to COVID-19.
SGMC reported 102 patients have died from the virus, according to the hospital report released Monday. During the past two weeks, 31 hospital patients have succumbed to the virus and 91 patients have been discharged, according to SGMC's daily report.
COVID-19 deaths increased by 30.4% during the past two weeks while discharged virus patients grew by 17%.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
In Lowndes County, six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday by the South Health District.
The deaths — one reported to have occurred Aug. 11 and the other five occurring Aug. 14, according to the district — bring the total death count from COVID-19 in Lowndes County to 56.
The Aug. 11 death was an 80-year-old woman who had been hospitalized but district health officials did not know if she had underlying health conditions.
The five Aug. 14 deaths were two 80-year-old women, an 88-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. Four of the five people had been hospitalized and one had underlying conditions, according to the district. Health officials do not know if the other four people had underlying conditions.
In Hong Kong Monday, scientists reported the first documented case of someone being reinfected by COVID-19. The patient was diagnosed with a second case of the virus more than four months after the first diagnosis, scientists said.
COVID-19 cases in Lowndes rose by eight Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,368 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
At South Georgia Medical Center, 49 COVID-19 patients were being treated at the hospital Monday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
So far, 171 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The district has performed 24,595 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Monday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 537 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had zero patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
