VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center now offers coronary artery calcium testing.
Hospital officials describe it as “a newer more accurate tool used to identify risk and guide treatment options for patients with heart disease.”
Also known as a calcium score, the scan provides images of the coronary arteries that show calcium deposits which are an early sign of coronary artery disease, hospital officials said in a statement.
Mark Hodges, SGMC director of imaging, said the scan is simple and painless. The non-invasive imaging evaluates the amount of calcified (hard) plaque in the heart vessels. The level of calcium equates to the extent of plaque build-up in the arteries which can cause heart attacks.
For those with several risk factors for heart disease, the test can help determine the level of risk for a heart event and which treatments, if any, are most appropriate.
“Unlike your traditional risk factors such as smoking, cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes, having a real-time evaluation of a patient’s calcium score provides more accurate insight into their individual health,” Dr. Edward Distler, SGMC interventional cardiologist, said. Patients with higher scores have a greater risk of a heart attack, heart disease or stroke. Knowing the score can help a doctor decide on blood pressure and cholesterol goals that will minimize the risk as much as possible.
The American College of Cardiology found that CAC is an excellent cardiovascular disease risk marker and can help guide the decision to use cholesterol-reducing medications such as statins.
A negative calcium score may reduce the need for statins in otherwise eligible patients.
Candidates for a CAC scan include:
– Middle age adults at intermediate risk of heart disease.
– Family history of heart disease.
– Borderline high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes.
– Overweight or physical inactivity.
– Uncertain about taking daily preventive medical therapy.
Hospital officials encourage patients to speak with their physician if they believe they are a candidate.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.