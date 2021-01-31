VALDOSTA – For the first day in more than a week, neither South Georgia Medical Center nor Lowndes County reported a COVID-19-related death.
South Georgia Medical Center had reported 20 virus-related deaths in a nine-day period as of Saturday. But Sunday, the SGMC death toll remained at 259 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic – the same number of deaths reported Saturday, according to the hospital's daily report. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported 113 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 11 Sunday, reporting 6,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 3,807 antigen positive cases, 306 hospitalizations and 51 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has 37 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Sunday, up one from Saturday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,329 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added in numbers from its regional COVID-19 drive-thru site, showing 5,472 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
