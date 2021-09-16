VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported three COVID-19-related deaths and Lowndes County reported one virus death Thursday, while the number of hospitalized patients diagnosed with the virus remained at 75.
The Lowndes County COVID-19 death toll stands at 186 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
SGMC has reported 397 patients who have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital reported 75 patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Thursday – the same number as Wednesday.
Lowndes County pushed past 10,430 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 30 new cases since the previous day, reporting 10,435 virus-related cases, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 9,760 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 9,766 – and 78 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 58 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 57 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Sep. 3-10.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 94% of the 75 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. Ninety-nine percent of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.
SGMC has released 2,162 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported more than 41,200 vaccinations, showing 41,272 vaccines administered.
