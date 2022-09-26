VALDOSTA – Does your blood run black and gold or maroon and silver?
South Georgia Medical Center and LifeSouth invite the community to save lives and bring home the championship trophy for their team when they host a blood drive competition between Lowndes High School and Valdosta High School, hospital representatives said in a statement.
The drive will be held at multiple locations during the week of Monday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 7.
The school that collects the most blood will be announced at the game on Friday, Oct 7.
All donors will receive a $20 gift card and a special Winnersville Classic T-shirt, hospital representatives said.
The drives will be held at the Lowndes Board of Education, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Valdosta State University, noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Valdosta High School, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, South Georgia Medical Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, and Jimmy John’s, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
Blood donated in Valdosta and surrounding areas stays in the local community to help neighbors in need, hospital representatives said. LifeSouth is the sole supplier of blood to patients at SGMC.
Blood donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. A photo ID is also required.
For more information on donating blood or to schedule an appointment to donate, call toll-free (888) 795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org.
