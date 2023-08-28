VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced the launch of its Walk with a Doc program, an initiative that brings together doctors and patients to take a step toward better health.
Walk with a Doc is an international nonprofit organization “whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation,” hospital representatives said in a statement.
SGMC’s Walk will be facilitated by its internal medicine resident physicians as a way to engage with the community at large.
“The walk provides an opportunity for individuals of all ages and fitness levels to participate in physical activity while engaging in conversations about health, wellness and medical topics in an informal and relaxed environment,” hospital representatives said.
The first walk will be held 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Valdosta Middle School track, 110 Burton St. To register, visit sgmc.org/event/walk-with-a-doc.
Dr. Joseph Hayes, M.D., SGMC internal medicine physician and designated institutional official for the graduate medical education program, expressed excitement about the program launch.
“We believe that integrating regular physical activity into your routine can have a profound impact on overall health,” he said. “The Walk with a Doc program allows us to connect with our community members beyond the clinical setting, fostering a sense of camaraderie and a shared commitment to well-being.”
The Walk with a Doc program is open to all members of the community. Participation is free and pre-registration is encouraged, hospital representatives said.
Participants will receive a free T-shirt upon check-in.
“Attendees can look forward to informative discussions about various health topics with SGMC physicians and connecting with other health-minded individuals,” hospital representatives said.
According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide the following benefits:
– Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels.
– Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity.
– Enhance mental well-being.
– Reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
SGMC joins a growing list of organizations and communities worldwide that have started local Walk with a Doc programs. The program was started by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. He has walked with patients and community members nearly every weekend since 2005.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
