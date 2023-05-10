LAKELAND – South Georgia Medical Center’s Lanier Campus collected nearly 80 pounds of medication during its recent Drug Take Back event, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Department.
The initiative provided Lakeland residents and surrounding areas the opportunity to properly dispose of expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs in a responsible way, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Participants were able to conveniently drop off their medications and help fight the growing addiction crisis across the nation, representatives added.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency launched National Drug Take Back Day in 2010 in response to the public health and safety concern of prescription drug abuse.
Although National Drug Take Back Day only occurs twice a year in April and October, Georgians can dispose of their medication year-round at any disposal drop box located in their county through the Georgia Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Initiative.
To learn more and find the nearest authorized drop box, visit https://stoprxabuseinga.org.
