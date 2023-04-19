VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced all four of its hospital campuses have recently been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists.
“This comes after results from on-site inspections by CAP representatives showed that SGMC’s lab services are meeting the high standards set by the program,” hospital representatives said in a statement.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years.
CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
“CAP is considered the ‘gold standard’ for laboratory accreditation in the U.S., as well as in several other countries,” said Angela Robinson, administrative director for laboratory services. “CAP has over 3,000 standards to be surveyed under. It is a great achievement for our laboratories and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Randy Smith, SGMC senior vice president and chief nursing officer/chief operating officer, said, “Congratulations to the pathology and laboratory medicine team for this significant accomplishment that further demonstrates their commitment to high-quality patient care at SGMC.”
SGMC offers lab services at SGMC Main campus, SGMC Smith Northview campus, SGMC Berrien campus and SGMC Lanier campus.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
