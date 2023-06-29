VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center, in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine, welcomed its second class of internal medicine residents after a successful first year of the program.
During the next three years, the resident physicians will complete their training under the guidance of Dr. Joseph Hayes, designated institutional official, Dr. Gregory Beale, program director, Dr. Leslie Lamptey,
associate program director, and a host of skilled physicians and staff, hospital representatives said in a statement.
"They will complete various specialty rotations and care for patients both in the hospital setting and the clinic setting at SGMC internal medicine in Valdosta," hospital representatives said.
SGMC's second class of internal medicine residents includes:
– Anna Ledford, M.D.
– Taylor Martin, D.O.
– James McSweeney, M.D.
– Justin Owens, D.O.
– Brandon Rockwell, M.D.
– Hala Sharma, M.D.
– Kinley Shook-Chacon, M.D.
– Mariya Tom, M.D.
"The program will welcome eight residents each year who will spend three years with the system," hospital representatives said. "Each year, another eight will join the program, with a total of 24 when at full capacity. SGMC looks to become a leader in training and medical education."
Hayes said he is excited for the opportunity to develop the next generation of physicians.
"We have a big responsibility to provide the foundation for these resident physicians to learn how to take care of the community," he said. "Most importantly, our patients are able to receive extraordinary care while also helping to train these physicians."
The residency program helps to fill a gap for primary care doctors in rural Georgia, providing patients with access to care throughout the region, hospital representatives said. "It also yields a long-term economic impact for the area with a steady stream of new health care providers each year to boost the economy."
SGMC launched its residency program in 2021 with approval from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. It received more than 1,800 applications for the second year of its program and conducted 102 interviews before ultimately matching with eight residents, hospital representatives saud.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.