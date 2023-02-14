VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center hosts its signature fundraising event for men’s health, the Second Annual Glow on the Green Golf Tournament, March 3.
Registration is open for interested individuals or teams, hospital representatives said in a statement.
“The unique event offers participants the opportunity to experience glow-in-the-dark golf on a premier course,” hospital representatives said. “The tournament will be held at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, designed by professional golfer Davis Love III. The Glow Golf evening serves as a reminder for men to make their health a priority.”
Hilary Gibbs, SGMC vice president and chief development officer, said men face their own unique health challenges at different stages in their lives.
“Our goal is to improve men’s health through raising awareness about preventive screenings and regular health care for men of all ages. It is crucial that men receive regular checkups and are aware of the risks for their age, ethnicity and lifestyle.”
The exclusive game will be divided in half, playing nine holes before dark. The first nine holes will be followed by dinner in The Oaks. The game will then continue with the last nine holes played in the dark, hospital representatives said.
The event will feature the fan-favorite Bullseye Challenge. Following the tournament, three awards will be given to first- and second-place low gross, as well as the Bullseye Challenge winner.
Check in begins 4 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 5 p.m. Registration, $200 per person or $800 per team, includes the Glow Golf Experience, green fees, prime rib dinner, two drink tickets and a tee gift.
All proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit men’s health awareness through SGMC’s educational outreach programs and screenings.
Sponsorships are available for individuals or businesses who would like to support the cause.
For registration and sponsorship information, visit https://health.sgmc.org/glow-on-the-green-fore-mens-health-event. For questions, contact the SGMC Foundation at philanthropy@sgmc.org or (229) 333-1071.
