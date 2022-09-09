VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center hosts Girls Just Wanna Have Brunch, in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, to raise funds for women's health.
Women are invited to gather their friends and join SGMC "for a morning of connection and fun to promote health advocacy" Saturday, Oct. 22, at Hallabrook Hill, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Attendees will be treated to mimosas, a waffle bar, a build-your-own bouquet station and a photo station, they added.
"Women face unique health care challenges and are at a higher risk of developing certain conditions and diseases than men," said Hilary Gibbs, SGMC vice president and chief development officer and event organizer. "Our goal is to encourage preventative screenings and regular health care at each stage of a woman’s life. Healthy women will ensure a healthy family and a healthy community."
All proceeds from the Girls Just Wanna Have Brunch fundraiser will benefit women’s health awareness through SGMC’s educational outreach programs and screenings.
Sponsorships are available for individuals or businesses who would like to support the cause. For registration and sponsorship information, visit https://health.sgmc.org/girls-just-wanna-have-brunch. For questions, contact the SGMC Foundation at philanthropy@sgmc.org or (229) 333-1071.
