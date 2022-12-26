VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center recognized Dr. Stephen Zeigler for his service as the chief of medical staff for 2021-22 at the December meeting of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County.
Board Chairman Sam Allen presented Zeigler with a resolution commending his significant accomplishments and contributions as an esteemed physician leader for the health system.
Zeigler is a general surgeon who joined SGMC’s medical staff in 2003.
“He is a proud graduate of Lowndes High School and Valdosta State University,” hospital representatives said in a statement. “He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia and completed his residency at the University of Texas. He also completed a Transplant Fellowship at the University of Alabama School of Medicine before returning to practice in his hometown.”
Zeigler was elected by his peers to serve in numerous leadership roles, serving as the chief of staff elect from 2019-20.
He will continue to serve on the medical executive committee as the past chief of staff for 2023-24.
“Dr. Zeigler’s passion to ensure the community has access to the highest level of quality care has been exhibited by his strong leadership and drive to expand SGMC’s trauma program and enhance several clinical service lines,” said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer. “This includes the launch of the cardiac electrophysiology program and the structural heart center. All of which was accomplished during the most challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Zeigler said it has been a pleasure to serve in this capacity with whom he deems “the best medical staff in the world.”
Zeigler commended SGMC’s board, leadership and staff for cultivating a work environment that supports a collaborative and patient-centered delivery of care.
Dr. Jared Sanders, fellow colleague and general surgeon, will serve as SGMC’s chief of staff beginning in January.
