VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center has ended its daily COVID-19 reports.
Last week, when the number of virus-related hospitalized patients dropped to one, SGMC made the move.
“Due to low rates of COVID-19 throughout our service communities, SGMC is discontinuing its daily reports,” according to a statement posted on the hospital website last week. “Data is still monitored internally and reports will resume should the health system begin to see a rise.”
With the last daily report, SGMC reported 3,685 patients had been released from the hospital from mid-March 2020 until mid October this year.
The hospital has also reported 555 COVID-related deaths during the same two-and-a-half-year period. It is the same number of deaths reported early in October.
The number of hospitalized virus patients dropped below double digits early this month following another small surge during the summer.
On some occasions since March 2020, the number of hospitalized COVID patients reached more than 100 at SGMC.
Earlier this year, the number of COVID-19 patients reached zero then fluctuated in the single digits. In June, SGMC reported rising numbers again, peaking at 41 in mid-August before beginning to drop again.
