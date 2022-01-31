VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported eight virus-related deaths since late last week. The number of COVID-19 patients has risen again above 100 people hospitalized.
The hospital reported 483 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the report released Monday. That's eight above the number reported late last week
SGMC had reported just under 100 patients late last week but reported 108 virus patients Monday.
SGMC had reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas rising to triple digits within a few weeks. SGMC reported a high of 109 patients hospitalized last week as part of the omicron variant surge.
SGMC reported 113 virus patients hospitalized Aug. 22, 2021 during the delta variant surge – the highest number of virus patients reported at one time since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 65 years old and 65 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 64% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 67% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has discharged 2,703 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered 51,386 vaccinations.
Lowndes County reported about 14,284 COVID-19 cases late last week and 239 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 14,970 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported about 1,824,347 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 27,502 virus-related deaths.
