SGMC drive thru COVID-19 screening

Chris Herbert | Valdosta Daily Times

South Georgia Medical Center employees perform COVID-19 screenings for residents driving through at the Smith Northview location Monday afternoon. SGMC discontinued the drive-through screening later in the week.

 Chris Herbert

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center's drive-through COVID-19 screening station ended Thursday.

The station, held at the SGMC Smith Northview location, had provided screening services for the coronavirus to people in their vehicles.

The decision was made due to decreasing numbers of positive COVID-19 tests, said Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer. He described the move as "sidelining" the tent and it can be reinstituted quickly if necessary.

Residents can still receive free COVID-19 testing by the South Health District at the Lowndes Civic Center, 2108 E Hill Ave. The drive-through testing location is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Call (229) 333-5257 to schedule an appointment.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you