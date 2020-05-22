VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center's drive-through COVID-19 screening station ended Thursday.
The station, held at the SGMC Smith Northview location, had provided screening services for the coronavirus to people in their vehicles.
The decision was made due to decreasing numbers of positive COVID-19 tests, said Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer. He described the move as "sidelining" the tent and it can be reinstituted quickly if necessary.
Residents can still receive free COVID-19 testing by the South Health District at the Lowndes Civic Center, 2108 E Hill Ave. The drive-through testing location is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Call (229) 333-5257 to schedule an appointment.
