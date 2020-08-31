VALDOSTA — COVID-19-related patient deaths at South Georgia Medical Center doubled in the months of July and August.
On the final day of August, SGMC reported 119 patients have died from the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak. That is almost exactly twice the number of the 59 deaths reported Aug. 1.
The trend is a continuation from July when COVID-19 deaths at the hospital more than doubled from 26 on July 1 to 58 on July 31, according to past hospital daily reports.
The doubling trend was also seen in hospital discharges where 156 COVID-19 patients had been discharged as of July 2 and 392 had been discharged by July 31.
August, however, did not have the same relationship between SGMC deaths and discharges. While deaths basically doubled in August, discharges grew by 41.6% from 401 Aug. 1 to 568 Aug. 31.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
In Lowndes County, 24 more cases of the coronavirus were reported Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,492 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
So far, 177 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 25,679 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Monday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 40 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Monday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital had zero patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
