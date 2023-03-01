VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center celebrated the success of its newest cardiac procedure by reuniting patients with the health care professionals responsible for its launch.
Dr. Randall Brown, cardiothoracic surgeon, kicked off the event by commending those involved in the development of SGMC’s Structural Heart Center, which officially opened in May 2022, hospital representatives said in a statement.
“The collaborative dedication between our administration, medical staff and hospital staff in the development and execution of the TAVR/Structural Heart Program has been incredible,” Brown said. “This collaboration signifies SGMC’s commitment to world-class cardiac care.”
The Structural Heart Center allows patients experiencing heart valve issues to collaborate with a specialized health care team to determine treatment options available – which now includes the possibility of minimally invasive procedures.
The expert team includes Brown, Dr. Luke Seibolt, interventional cardiologist, and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Kelly Blackmon, who serves as the valve clinic coordinator.
They work in collaboration with other cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons on staff at SGMC, hospital representatives said. The team also works with referring physicians from other communities.
Seibolt and Brown performed the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement at SGMC in May and have since completed 20 of them.
The procedure replaces a dysfunctional aortic valve via bilateral catheters, rather than traditional open heart surgery and chest incision, hospital representatives said. Benefits include a smaller incision, lower risk of complications, shorter hospitalization (usually overnight) and rapid recovery with a return to normal activities in a few weeks.
Not all patients who undergo evaluation qualify for TAVR and some patients are best treated with a surgical aortic valve replacement. After the complete evaluation, the Structural Heart Team, along with the patient, make the best treatment decision, hospital representatives said.
A handful of patients and their loved ones came back to SGMC recently to reconnect and share breakfast with the expansive team who made their new valve implantations a reality.
Multidisciplinary team members included the structural heart team, open heart team, cardiac cath lab, hybrid room, cardiac intensive care unit, radiology, echo, perfusion, anesthesia, quality, cardiology, cardiac surgery clinic, administration, marketing and physician outreach.
Also in attendance was C.J. McGibany, the liaison from Medtronic, the company that analyzes the diagnostics and hand-selects the proper valve and implantation plan for each patient.
“Attendees took the opportunity to share their experience, and most importantly their gratitude, with those involved in their care,” hospital representatives said.
Seibolt said the program took two years to operationalize and its subsequent positive outcomes are a direct result of the hard work, leadership and dedication of the team to providing collaborative and cutting-edge care.
Blackmon said her patients are really more like family. As a heart survivor and someone who has experienced open-heart surgery, she is extremely passionate about helping others overcome their cardiac issues. As the valve clinic coordinator, she coordinates the entire patient experience, from evaluation, testing, scheduling and aftercare.
Brown, Seibolt and Blackmon thanked the patients and their families for trusting SGMC and the structural heart team with their cardiac care.
SGMC has the region’s only open-heart program, structural heart center and electrophysiology program, hospital representatives said.
To learn more about SGMC’s heart and vascular programs, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.