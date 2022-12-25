VALDOSTA – Babies delivered at South Georgia Medical Center’s Birthplace during the week of Christmas receive a little extra attention thanks to SGMC's Volunteer Auxiliary and its annual Christmas stocking tradition.
For decades, the Auxiliary has dedicated its time to making special stockings and hats, and this year is no exception, hospital representatives said in a statement.
"The tradition has become one new parents cherish for years to come, often keeping the stockings long after their baby is grown," hospital representatives said.
"SGMC is committed to women’s health throughout the region and continues to deploy the latest technology and develop cutting-edge programs for women and infants. SGMC’s Birthplace has the region’s only Level IIB Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with two neonatologists and the area’s only OB hospitalist program and OB emergency department."
SGMC offers AngelEye Health, a secure video surveillance to connect families with their newborns.
SGMC delivers more than 2,000 babies annually.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
