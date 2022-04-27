VALDOSTA – Due to the rising amount of heart disease and stroke complications among the South Georgia population, South Georgia Medical Center has announced it is working on new cardiac innovation programs to better aid patients.
Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer, said the renewed focus on cardiac treatment is due to the “concerning commonality” of cardiac-related illnesses in the area and new technology will make future treatments less invasive.
“Our first new program is called TAVR, otherwise known as a transcatheter aortic valve replacement. It’s a way they can insert a catheter into a heart valve without necessarily having to split open somebody’s chest and leave the patient vulnerable to such an invasive procedure,” he said.
“There are places in the country that have already been doing this, so this isn’t something completely new but it is something that people in this area of the state haven’t had access to.”
The first “test-run” for the procedure was performed April 18 and the first real case will be conducted May 18 at the hospitsl’s Valdosta campus with Dr. Luke Seibolt being chief operator.
“This is a really big intervention that has been begged for by certain members of the medical community here, so we’re excited that this is coming to fruition,” he said.
SGMC is also unveiling its cardiac-electrophysiology program, meant to specifically address conditions such as abnormal heart rhythms, atrial fibrillations and ventricular fibrillation.
These types of dysrhythmias are common among stroke victims and even people suffering from heart failure, Dawson said.
South Georgia Medical Center hired Dr. Kamil Hanna, a cardiac-electrophysiologist, in early February to perform these cutting-edge procedures with “new to SGMC” state-of-the-art equipment.
“We do have the equipment in place now to ... do the procedures that he did as soon as he got here by inserting pacemakers, ventricular makers and AI CDs but now he can also use the electrophysiology part by going into the catheter and slow down accelerated rhythms so patients won’t have to have devices implanted in their chests,” Dawson said.
Before Hanna’s arrival, the closest facilities that had these types of procedures were in Macon and Gainesville. Dawson said these advancements have given Valdosta’s medical team “further access to capabilities” they wouldn’t have had otherwise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.