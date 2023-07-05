South Georgia Medical Center received the American Heart Association’s Resuscitation Gold Adult Get With The Guidelines award for its commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest, ultimately helping to improve patient survival rates. SGMC has received the gold award for adult patients consecutively for the past nine years.
According to AHA, more than 300,000 adults and children have an in-hospital cardiac arrest each year. Survival is largely dependent on timely medical emergency team response and effective CPR.
The Get With the Guidelines-Resuscitation program was developed to help save the lives of patients who experience in-hospital cardiac arrests by following the most up-to-date research-based guidelines. This includes following protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation (CPR), and post-resuscitation care.
“This recognition highlights the collective efforts of our exceptional healthcare professionals who are dedicated to delivering the best possible outcomes for our patients. It serves as a testament to our commitment to providing top-quality cardiac care and our continuous pursuit of excellence,” said Chad Nelms, SGMC Administrative Director of Cardiology and Critical Care.
SGMC has the region’s only open-heart program, structural heart and valve center, and cardiac electrophysiology program. These programs have received recognition from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.
To learn more about SGMC’s award-winning heart and vascular programs, visit sgmc.org.
