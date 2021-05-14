VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has vaccinated more than 32,200 people, according to the hospital Friday.
The medical center reported it has vaccinated 32,256 people.
There have been 1,556 patients with a positive COVID-19 test result that have been discharged as of Friday, SGMC reported.
The hospital has had 140 inpatients die from the virus since the start of the pandemic, SGMC reported.
Only five patients were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19, according to SGMC.
In its daily report Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health has recorded 7,851 confirmed virus cases in Lowndes County, seven more than Thursday, the GDPH recorded. The death toll stood still at 143 virus-related deaths in Lowndes.
Antigen positive cases in Lowndes rose by two from the previous day to 4,882 while probable deaths in the county remained at 67, state public health officials reported.
