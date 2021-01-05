VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has reported 204 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital report released Tuesday.
Lowndes County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 6,218 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,674 antigen positive cases – 38 more cases than the Monday report, according to the data.
Lowndes still reports 99 confirmed virus-related deaths and 39 probable deaths, the report stated; the confirmed death number has not changed for more than a week.
South Georgia Medical Center reports treating 75 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Tuesday, two less than Monday.
SGMC removed the data pertaining to inpatients waiting for results, but has added a new data category, SGMC team members vaccinated. It reports 1,006 team members vaccinated.
The hospital has discharged 1,103 patients with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
