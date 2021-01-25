VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported four COVID-19-related deaths Monday, according to its daily reports.
SGMC has reported 248 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents. The hospital has reported nine virus-related deaths since Friday.
Lowndes County is still reporting 110 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 18 again Monday, reporting 6,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes had 3,594 antigen positive cases, 296 hospitalizations and 47 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC still had 50 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Monday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,283 patients who’ve tested positive for the virus.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
