VALDOSTA — Another local medical practice will don South Georgia Medical Center's green cross starting May 1.
SGMC has added Valdosta Medical Clinic and its 48 employees to the hospital system. The partnership will become official Friday and Monday will be VMC's first day under the SGMC umbrella.
Dr. A. Tim Brady, VMC president and medical director, and Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer, spoke with The Valdosta Daily Times about the acquisition and what the primary care and internal/family medicine brings to the hospital.
VMC has been in practice for more than 31 years in the community, Brady said, and joining SGMC was something his practice considered for the past three to four years.
Two things moved that from consideration into decision: improved doctor-administration relations and organizational stability.
"We're just pleased with the direction that South Georgia Medical Center is going now, especially since Mr. Dean came," he said. "I think the relationship between the hospital and physicians has gotten a lot better over the last few months, and it's right thing to do now."
Serving a similar region of patients, Dean said the decision made sense to strengthen primary care for local residents.
"We're excited about this partnership because the integration of primary care, internal medicine, family practice with the hospital does allow for both parties to provide stronger, more comprehensive services throughout the region," he said. "This practice serves Georgia and the North Florida. We serve Georgia and North Florida at the hospital, so partnering can only help drive the value equation for members of the community."
In addition to its 31 years of practice, VMC brings along 48 employees including five internal medicine doctors, one family practice physician and one nurse practitioner who practice at the walk-in clinic.
Signs and nametags may have the SGMC green cross on them in the future, but patients should not expect the merger to change the experience with their doctor.
"One of the goals was to make this a seamless transition," Dean said. "Therefore, affect as little change as possible in the exam room and the patient level and doctor level."
Valdosta has meant a lot to VMC, and Brady echoed the need to continue the same familiar care for the community.
"I want (patients) to know everything will be the same," he said. "We all have deep roots to Valdosta. I would say that five out of six (doctors) have Valdosta ties. Some of us are native Valdostans, and it just makes sense to keep everything within Valdosta, rather than go to two or three cities or hospitals to get things done."
Brady said he is personally excited because working under SGMC will open up more time for him to care for patients instead of doing administrative work.
Brady has practiced medicine for 23 years and like any physician, loves to care and treat patients, he said. Running a practice takes time away from that love as he spends an hour and a half on administrative work daily, he said.
The added time in clinic with patients will also serve providers and patients alike as Medicare payments and costs transition to a performance-based structure from a fee-for-service plan, according to Brady.
"Before, physicians were paid by quantity in a piecemeal fashion rather than the actual quality of the work they would do," he said. "Everybody benefits if you keep people out of the hospital."
According to Brady, the partnership will provide two fundamental things to the community: better access and better care.
"I think it will benefit the hospital, it will benefit Valdosta Medical Clinic and it will benefit the patients of this community," he said.
