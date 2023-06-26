VALDOSTA — The collapse of an eight-inch sewer pipe has resulted in contamination of One-Mile Branch Creek off Williams Street.
City officials first learned of the spill last Wednesday but did not release a public statement until late Saturday.
In that weekend statement, the city's communications manager, Sharah Denton, said the city received reports Wednesday of murky water flowing from a storm drain into the creek.
Subsequently, the city’s utilities department located a collapse in the eight-inch sewer main along the 1600 block of Williams Street.
According to city officials, the collapse caused sewer water to infiltrate the storm pipe and subsequently discharge what city officials called "an undetermined amount of diluted sewage" into the creek.
The utilities department hired a local contractor to plug the storm drain and reroute the discharge to the nearby sanitary sewer system.
Brad Eyre, city utilities director, said Monday repairs are near completion.
“It is mostly repaired," he said. "We plugged the storm system and began pumping that water from the storm system to the sanitary sewer system. So it's been on bypass since Friday. If there was any contaminated water, it's not going into the creek,” he said.
Eyre went on to say that investigations into reports take time to fully address.
“We get reports all the time. When the storm collects water from parking lots and all over town from roads, we then have to go and do an investigation to figure out where that might be coming from. So Wednesday’s report was about a quarter to 5 p.m." He added, "by Friday, we were able to determine definitively what it was and plug this storm line and bypass that to the sanitary sewer system. So it's just the natural process of investigating."
Following state requirements, the department notified the Georgia Environmental Protection Division of the spill and posted signs in the vicinity of One-Mile Branch Creek, urging the public to avoid the area until further notice.
