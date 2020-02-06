VALDOSTA – Severe storms caused power outages and fallen trees Thursday evening.
As of 8:35 p.m., Georgia Power stated that 2,091 costumers did not have power from 57 different events, according to the Emergency Management Agency of Lowndes County. Georgia Power crews are working to restore power to those customers.
Additionally, residents should stay wary of felled trees around the Lowndes County. Strong winds have blown trees down across the county, said county EMA in a Facebook post.
