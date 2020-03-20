VALDOSTA – A seventh COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Lowndes County, according to Georgia Department of Public Health information released Friday evening.
The Lowndes County number had remained at six, the same as Thursday, when health officials released numbers noon Friday.
The state health department added a second briefing Friday; the state will release numbers at noon and 7 p.m. each day.
As of Friday evening, Lowndes County has seven confirmed cases; Georgia had 485 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths, according to health officials.
