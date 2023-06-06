VALDOSTA – Seventeen residents graduated from the 14th Annual Valdosta Government 101 Citizens Orientation at a recent ceremony, joining more than 280 graduates from the program to date.
The six-week program, an initiative of the mayor and Valdosta City Council, attracted residents from “all walks of life — from student to educator, professional to retired, and everything in between — with the common goal of learning about the programs and services of their city government,” city officials said in a statement.
The class of 2023 included Georgia Bennett, April Bitler, Mykaela Brown, David Essaff, R. Keith Godfrey, Vivian Green, Angela Greer, Dora Harding, Michael King, Bridgett Manning, Timothy McCoppin, Kvonne Oliver, Jennifer Price, Carol Royal, Gary Sooy, Marie Sooy and Rebecca Storey, city officials said.
“This course provided a lot of value and education. I’m glad our family returned to the Valdosta area,” Manning said.
Participants of the program met 5:30-8:30 p.m. on six consecutive Monday evenings, to learn about the overall city government structure, public safety, municipal court, engineering, public works, utilities, financial administration, industrial and economic development, recreation, inspections, neighborhood and community development, parks and recreation, Main Street, and planning and zoning.
The Valdosta Government, 101 Citizens Orientation, is one of three volunteer programs in the City of Valdosta available to residents — the other two are the Citizens Police Academy and Citizens Fire Academy — designed to “give locals valuable knowledge of resources through a behind-the-scenes view inside their local government,” city officials said. “Several graduates from these programs have utilized their experience and expertise to pursue public service opportunities, such as serving on local boards, commissions and other public offices.”
The Valdosta Government 101 Citizens Orientation is held annually during April and May. For information about the 2024 class, contact Sharah’ Denton, community relations and marketing manager, at (229) 259-3548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.