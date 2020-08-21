VALDOSTA – Seven Lowndes County Schools students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the second weekly update released Friday afternoon by the school system.
Out of 10,381 students, seven students had a new positive COVID-19 status and 139 were quarantined for possible exposure, according to the report.
One new employee had a positive case out of 1,390 employees. Sixteen employees are quarantined.
Updates do not identify which schools the students attend.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID 19 cases of faculty and students is .0679% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .091%. The quarantine vs. positive cases reflects the school systems efforts to mitigate spread," according to the school system update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.