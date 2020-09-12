VALDOSTA – Seven students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past week, according to the update released at the end of the week by the school system.
Out of 10,581 students, seven students had a new positive COVID-19 status and 107 were quarantined due to possible exposure at school. An additional 47 were quarantined due to community exposure.
There were nine new employee cases out of 1,390 employees. One employee is quarantined for possible exposure at school and an additional 15 are quarantined due to community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .13% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .084%,” according to the school system update.
