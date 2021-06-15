VALDOSTA – A Black man and his attorney, who sued the city in an excessive force case last year, are “satisfied” with a settlement in the case – which includes establishing a citizens review board.
Antonio Smith, who was 46 at the time of the 2020 incident, sued the Valdosta Police Department and city officials months after a police officer body-slammed him to the ground after misidentifying him as a suspect wanted on a warrant.
Nathaniel Haugabrook of Copeland, Haugabrook and Walker represented Smith in the year-long case.
“We have reached a resolution, but we can’t discuss the actual settlement amount,” Haugabrook said.
Last week, the Valdosta City Council approved a settlement offer of $350,000 during a vote.
Suing the city “was never about the money” but about seeking reform, Haugabrook said.
Part of the agreement between Smith and the city is that a citizens review board be implemented to oversee policies and procedures and make recommendations, he said.
Haugabrook said he believes the panel can be a way to generate change in the community.
The city has 120 days to establish the board from the time the agreement is finalized.
“We’re very pleased that the city has agreed to do that but I would say in addition to that, is that those who serve on this citizens review board, they need to take this position seriously and take it to heart because they are the ones who can help effectuate change,” he said.
Smith and his attorneys are grateful to the city for organizing the board as Haugabrook noted they believe they’re headed in the right direction “to address the unfortunate situations that arise for people of color.”
Body cam footage of the incident between Smith and VPD garnered nationwide attention.
Haugabrook said he hopes the resolution of the lawsuit and the pending implementation of the citizens review board inspires other cities and counties across the country to have a panel.
He maintains the board is a stepping stone toward preventing incidents such as the one that occurred between Smith and the VPD.
In July 2020, weeks after the lawsuit had been filed, attorneys for Smith called for the resignation of Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan and Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson.
“I think in terms of those who need to be removed, the citizens in this community need to make that happen. That’s the only way to effectuate that sort of change,” Haugabrook said.
“If we want to see change in how police address matters of this nature or deal with the citizenry, then it has to be changed at the top, and how do we affect change at the top, at the ballot box. I think it needs to be addressed by those who represent us out of each district.”
Haugabrook said he hopes to have the agreement with the city finalized in the next 10 days.
