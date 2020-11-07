VALDOSTA – For more than a decade, Berinda Hollis Nwakamma has dedicated herself to serving the needs of children within the community.
The Valdosta woman said she has a passion for supporting and loving people, especially children who are in foster care.
Nwakamma is the program director for Georgia Mentor’s Lowndes County office, 2225 Bemiss Road, Suite C.
Georgia Mentor is an organization that provides health and human services to adult and children with behavioral and emotional needs.
“It sounds so cliché, I know, but I don't see what I do as a job but as a ministry,” she said. "I feel it is my duty because I love people to help those who often don’t have a voice and those are the children in foster care. They didn’t ask to come into foster care. When you're helping a child, you're helping their entire family and their community.”
It was while watching a film in 2000 when Nwakamma decided she would make child welfare her career. She was attending Auburn University at the time.
The movie evoked an emotional response and prompted her to assist people in need, she said.
Nwakamma began working in her role as a case manager for an HIV/AIDS clinic before becoming a foster care worker in Alabama.
She recalled helping a mother while working at the clinic.
“It was a lady in her early 50s diagnosed with HIV and was battling addiction,” Nwakamma said. “She had come into my office and stated she was ready to go to rehab; however, due to her diagnosis and funding, the closet facility was about two hours away and unable to complete the intake until the next morning.”
Staff got nervous the woman would not return if they let her go home that day as this was the woman’s usual behavior, Nwakamma said.
The woman visited her office whenever she needed medication. Staff spent weeks at a time attempting to get in touch with her, Nwakamma said.
To ensure the woman did not go back to the streets, Nwakamma said the team chose to pay for a hotel for the night. Nwakamma stayed with the woman.
“I stayed with her, and I stayed up all night to make sure she didn't leave,” Nwakamma said. "She slept all night, and the next morning, we were able to transport her to the facility. She entered rehab. I would find out years later that she died due to cancer.”
In that moment, she said she and her team gave the woman a second chance at life.
“I will never forget that moment. She was the mother of a young girl that was the same age as me at the time,” Nwakamma said. “All I could think about what if this was my mother? I wanted to make sure I treated her with dignity and respect despite her addiction and diagnosis.”
Nwakamma later contracted with Mississippi’s Department of Human Resources in centralized intake where she said she expedited intake calls and screened reports of child abuse and neglect. The reports would be sent to the correct counties.
A job position with the Alabama Mentor Network in Auburn, Ala., came next; a recruiter position with Georgia Mentor in Atlanta came after in 2010.
As a recruiter, she said she “developed and licensed foster homes.”
Nwakamma relocated to Valdosta in 2016 where she joined Georgia Home Visiting as the program director overseeing five employees.
Georgia Home Visiting was centered on school readiness for children up to 5 years old.
“Our partnership with South Georgia Medical Center and our local Imagination Library provided free books for over 150 children in our community between 0-5,” Nwakamma said.
Lowndes/Valdosta Commission for Children and Youth was also a partner, she said.
She now leads staff for Georgia Mentor’s first Lowndes County site, which opened in April.
The office focuses on helping children with complex needs and foster care. The child-placement agency serves all counties located within Region 11, which includes Tift, Brooks, Lowndes, Cook, Echols, Berrien and Ware counties.
Since April, the organization has established two new homes which Nwakamma said was not easy to do during the pandemic.
“We currently have homes we’re developing and finding creative ways to share information about Georgia Mentor,” she said. “Our agency is unique due to the level of training and support our families receive.”
Nwakamma said working with foster Georgia Mentor is rewarding and changes her life and the child’s life.
“We provide services to children with mild and moderate conditions; however, there is a great need to find viable homes for teenagers and children with complex needs,” she said. “I want to continue to keep as many of our kids as possible in South Georgia.”
She said the program seeks families willing to accept youth who have been diagnosed with intellectual developmental disabilities.
Visit ga-mentor.com, or call (229) 300-2608, for more information.
