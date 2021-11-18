VALDOSTA – While most people are busy planning their Thanksgiving menu, the Valdosta Junior Service League is gearing up for its annual Merry Marketplace.
The marketplace is an event where people can begin their Christmas shopping as it usually gathers about 80 vendors.
Nikki Rodgers is event co-chairman along with Kayla McCurdy.
Rodgers previously served as registration chair for two years.
"Merry Marketplace is a huge asset to our local community and also to many of our vendors who do come from out of town. In the past, we've had anywhere from 80 to 100 vendors that are there. Obviously, it's a great source of promotion and revenue for those small businesses," she said in a previous article.
"But specifically for Valdosta and the local community, it's a great event that kind of gets everybody in the holiday spirit while also giving the community an outlet for their shopping, for pleasure, for (bringing) on the holiday season."
Past vendors have offered jewelry, lighting, clothing, homemade candles, custom laser signs and gourmet food.
Earlier this year, Rodgers said guests can expect similar vendors.
Proceeds from the marketplace fund the league's service projects and go toward them being able to benefit nonprofits.
Ashley Mock, a VJSL past president, has previously said Merry Marketplace also helps with the preservation of the historical Converse Dalton Ferrell House.
The 2021 event is sponsored 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Early-bird shopping hours are 8-10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 per person. Breakfast and refreshments are available.
Photos with Santa is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The general admission fee is $6 for adults and $1 for kids.
A character breakfast – which has featured princesses, superheroes, Paw Patrol characters, Poppy Troll and Baby Shark in the past – has timed sessions Saturday. The breakfast is for children ages 2 and older. Tickets are $15.
Visit vjsl.org or facebook.com/VJSLMerryMarketplace for more information.
