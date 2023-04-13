VALDOSTA – South Georgia Coalition for Employment Committee and DCS Reentry Services hosts the Second Annual Breaking Barriers Community Resource Fair Thursday, April 20.
Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a proclamation declaring April as “Second Chance Month” in Georgia.
“The designation of April as Second Chance Month contributes to increased public awareness about the need for closure for those who have paid their debt, and opportunities for individuals, employers, congregations and communities to extend Second Chances.”
The fair will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
According to Michael Conger, public relations coordinator of Camp Rock of Georgia Foster Agency, the fair will have several different community organizations and resources in attendance from health care, housing, education, employment, mental health, etc.
The Breaking Barriers Bash will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m., April 20, at Unity Park.
For more information, contact Conger at michaeldconger@outlook.com or (229) 376-5595.
