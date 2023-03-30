ATLANTA — District attorneys and solicitors general may soon be overseen by a partisan commission if Gov. Brian Kemp signs off on it.
Tweaks to the proposed Senate Bill 92 received final approval in the Senate March 27 in a 32-24 mostly party line vote. Critics say it is part of Republican initiatives to diminish Democrat control.
SB 92 creates the Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission, which would have the power to discipline, remove and cause the involuntary retirement of appointed or elected prosecutors, according to the bill.
The Commission would be appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the House and Senate Committee on Assignments — all roles currently held by Republicans.
Critics say the bill is part of Republican initiatives to diminish Democrat control, while proponents say the bill is an effort to crack down on “soft on crime” prosecutors.
“This bill was brought because we have district attorneys and prosecutors who aren't doing their job,” said Rep. Houston Gaines. “It’s to restore public safety places in where you have rogue district attorneys who simply are not doing their job. That's what we've seen in the Western Judicial Circuit and it's happening in other places throughout the state.”
The bill states that prosecutors are required to “review every individual case for which probable cause for prosecution exists, and make a prosecutorial decision under the law based on the facts.”
Among reasons the Commission would be able to remove a district attorney or solicitor general would be for "willful and persistent failure” to carry out his or her duties, or “conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute.”
Opponents argue that the bill threatens the ability of prosecutors to use discretion when deciding if and when to prosecute a case, especially as most offices have backlogs and limited resources.
“I my opinion it’s not very narrow because some of this feels like it could be broad,” Democrat Jasmine Clark said. “As far as like, ‘willful and persistent failure to carry out duties,’ does that include not wanting to prosecute certain things because maybe they just don't have the capacity or, like, who decides what's willful and persistent failure to carry out their duties?”
Rep. Joseph Gullett, a Dallas Republican and House sponsor of the bill, said the Commission will determine the rules and criteria. He added their are appeals avenues that come in the bill through the local superior court and the state supreme court.
Villa Rica Rep. J. Collins, a Republican, said his support of the bill stems from an incident with his local district attorney.
“When I was mayor of my little community, we had a portion of the county where the DA acted like in the ‘south end of a northbound mule’ a lot of times,” Collins said. “He ultimately wound up resigning and had a non-prosecution agreement with the GBI. If we had legislation like this in place … he would have probably been removed from office long before the GBI ever got into it.”
Democrats say the bill is unnecessary since there are already mechanisms for holding prosecutors accountable — the State Bar, the state attorney general, impeachment by the legislators and voters.
“Let's exhaust all of our options first, and based on the testimony that was brought before our committee, most of the problematic prosecutors have been removed or voted out,” Jonesboro Democrat Yasmin Neal said. “Before we ask taxpayers to pay for yet another process, we should exhaust current options.”
Elena Parent, and Atlanta Democrat, argued that the bill is inequitable since all prosecutors in the state, such as the state attorney general, are not included in the bill.
“It would have been wiser to not create a constitutional class with certain constitutional issues that arise in this bill,” she said. “Treating different prosecutors differently by exempting certain classes of prosecutors in our state from this new oversight commission in a way that is not done in the judicial oversight commission (which oversees judges).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.