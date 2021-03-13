Editor's Note: In recognition of Social Work Month in March, The Valdosta Daily Times spoke with South Georgia Medical Center about its social workers.
VALDOSTA – Health care workers have been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning; Sonya Yeager said that includes social workers.
Yeager is a licensed clinical social worker for South Georgia Medical Center's Pearlman Cancer Center. She has been in the field since 2005 and has been with Pearlman since 2011.
She is one of about 20 full-time social workers the hospital employs in its cancer center, case management department, hospice, inpatient and outpatient palliative care and inpatient rehab units. SGMC also has social workers at its Lanier County and Berrien County campuses.
"During this challenging year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we as hospital social workers have been fortunate enough to be able to continue coming to work helping patients. Social workers on the inpatient side of our hospital, for example, have assisted COVID positive patients while in the hospital, while continuing to help patients and family members plan for their safe discharge home when it was time," Yeager said.
"Our inpatient palliative care social worker has met with countless COVID positive patients to provide support, information and care to them, as well as to facilitate FaceTime visits to help families cope when they were not able to come see their loved ones in the hospital."
Throughout the pandemic, Yeager has continued to serve patients who have been diagnosed with cancer as she said she helped them cope with additional fears and worry regarding being treated for cancer in current times.
In her role, she said she conducts psychosocial assessments to help patients face barriers during their treatment. She finds areas of concern and provides information, counseling, resource referrals and support to patients.
Brian Sayre, hospital director of chaplain services, has worked closely with the social workers in SGMC's inpatient and outpatient units for the past 11 years.
He is on interdisciplinary teams with them to find "common ground in supporting the emotional needs of patients as they move through the system," he said.
The social workers create plans to serve a patient's interests as they advance through levels of care, Sayre said. He said social workers often ask him to assist patients with their spiritual and emotional needs.
Sometimes, patients have high levels of stress and social workers tend to them.
"The work of SWs cannot be hampered by any obstacles," Sayre said. "They continue to interview patients and families to determine needs and how best to address them. They must interact directly with physicians and nurses to coordinate care plans and then carry them out. This kind of work decreases stress and fear in patients as they feel cared for."
Yeager said it's in the training of social workers to help people overcome barriers while also helping them and their caregivers cope with various emotions.
She doesn't view her career as work but as a career she loves.
"For me, social work is not just a career but a calling from the Lord. I truly enjoy helping people and find great satisfaction in seeing others succeed," Yeager said. "It is often difficult and challenging, but when you see a patient on their first day of chemotherapy treatment and there is fear and concern in their eyes, and then see the same person a few weeks later and they are coping well and have realized, 'I got this,' there is really no greater satisfaction."
She added she is inspired daily by her patients' strength and bravery. She called it her privilege and honor to care for her patients in their most vulnerable times.
Sayre said the field of social work requires a person to have a caring heart and competent skills or, in his words, "they do not last long in the field."
Service and human relationships are the core values for social work, Yeager said.
"As we continue to march forward and find our 'new normal' in the COVID-19 pandemic, I would encourage people to find ways to serve (and) give back to others in a safe fashion and to not neglect human relationships," she said. "Our interactions may look a little different for now, but it is vital that we stay connected with our family, friends and loved ones. After all, we need each other."
