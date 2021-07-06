VALDOSTA — Selfie aficionados will have options for professional photo backdrops once the South Georgia Selfie Museum opens July 24 at 124 N. Patterson St., downtown.
Advanced general admission tickets are currently on sale and available at southgaselfiemuseum.com.
Kwinetta Moore and Jazmine Rainge, co-owners, decided to open a selfie museum in Valdosta after visiting one in Miami for Mother’s Day. The duo said they liked it so much, they felt South Georgia could benefit from such an attraction.
“A selfie museum is a place where there are several staged photo rooms and/or backdrops and you have lighting that is provided for your guests,” Moore said, adding guests can set up their cell phones on the provided tripod. “They can take as many pictures as they want.”
Moore said the photos can be used for social media purposes or can be part of professional photoshoots.
Some of the themes available at the South Georgia Selfie Museum include a monochromatic room, a “hot girls summer” photo wall, a Vogue magazine inspired wall, a school-inspired setting, etc.
Moore said people can utilize the backdrops for maternity, engagement and senior photos. She said events such as girls night out and family nights can take place at the museum.
Rainge feels as if the selfie museum is a new market for the Valdosta area.
“One of the mottos in Valdosta is ‘love where you live,’ and so, we just want to make sure that as citizens of Valdosta that we are not just being citizens and that we are contributing to the motto,” she said. “We want to make Valdosta a place where people love where they live.”
Walk-ins are welcome but there is a maximum capacity as a COVID-19 health precaution, she said. She asks guests to wear masks when not taking photos.
Pets are not welcome. The building is wheelchair accessible.
The space is available for private parties and team-building events. Moore said add-ons are available such as balloon arches, invitation design, custom backdrop designs, etc.
Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more on Monday through Thursday.
The South Georgia Selfie Museum is hiring. Email info@southgaselfiemuseum.com for more information.
Hours of operation: closed Monday, noon-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
Call (912) 281-2911 or (912) 532-2888 for more information.
