ATLANTA — Security measures have been put in place in Fulton County as an indictment decision could be announced as early as this week related to the 2020 election interference investigation involving former President Donald Trump and his allies.
In preparation, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in May requested that judges not schedule trials during the weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, saying she has plans for 70% of her staff to work remotely.
A recent announcement from Fulton County Government states that beginning 5 a.m., Aug. 7-18, Pryor Street SW between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Mitchell Street SW will be closed to general traffic. The area is along the front entrance of the Fulton County Courthouse.
During an Aug. 2 press conference, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said he and staff are ready for any potential threats in the area upon news of any indictments Willis may announce relating to the investigation.
“We look forward to showing the world that we are ready,” Labat said.
Orange barricades are aligned outside the courthouse, and Labat indicated that his staff has traveled to larger states to train in preparation for the announcement.
On the day of Labat's press conference, Trump was also handed a federal indictment from U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith that alleges that he used unlawful means to subvert the 2020 presidential election. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
That indictment reportedly makes several mentions of Trump's actions in Georgia's election.
Earlier this year, a special purpose grand jury convened by Willis in 2022 recommended indictments following its nine-month investigation that included interviews with 75 witnesses regarding interference in the state's 2020 general election.
Trump sought reelection unsuccessfully in the general election.
The SPGJ looked into Trump's phone calls with Georgia officials; more than a dozen Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely declaring Trump as the winner; and the alleged copying of data and software from election equipment in Coffee County by a computer forensics team hired by Trump allies.
A grand jury was selected July 11 to decide whether to formally bring any charges.
If the Fulton County grand jury decides to indict Trump, it would be the fourth jurisdiction in the country to do so this year.
Trump was indicted on 34 charges in New York for falsifying business records and ordering hush money payments, and 37 counts involving alleged failure to turn over classified documents that were found at his personal properties.
Trump continues efforts to dodge potential Georgia indictments
Trump's lawyers filed a motion Aug. 3 to voluntarily dismiss his recent case against Willis and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, which he filed to remove them from his case due to their involvement and handling of the SPGJ sanctioned to investigate 2020 election interference.
The voluntary dismissal comes after receiving a response from McBurney in a similar motion he filed to McBurney in March. McBurney dismissed Trump's request July 31.
“Although the Petitioner does not agree with the Supervising Judge’s analysis or ruling, there are now other channels to seek judicial review of the underlying arguments,” Trump’s lawyers stated in the Aug. 3 filing. “Specifically, the Petitioner maintains that there needs to be appellate and/or additional review of the propriety of this special purpose grand jury and the ability of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to continue forward in this matter.”
The next recourse would be the Georgia Supreme Court, which just weeks ago denied a motion from Trump that it deemed premature since McBurney’s ruling was still pending.
In that filing, the Georgia Supreme Court had also indicated that Trump's arguments in his motion to quash the SPGJ report and disqualify Willis and her office would have no standing in the state’s high court due to lack of evidence.
An Aug. 10 hearing that was scheduled by an appointed judge outside of Fulton County will no longer proceed due to the Trump team’s voluntary dismissal.
