VALDOSTA – A second patient at South Georgia Medical Center has died from the coronavirus, according to the SGMC daily COVID-19 report released Wednesday.
The patient was an African American man who died Tuesday at SGMC, according to Austin Fiveash, Lowndes County coroner.
He was a patient at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and was transferred to SGMC several days before his death, Fiveash said.
The patient was not a Lowndes County resident, confirmed Johnny Ball, SGMC vice president of marketing and public affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.