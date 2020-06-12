VALDOSTA – Lowndes County experienced its second highest spike in COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Friday.
Thirty-six more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Lowndes County, according to the Friday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county has had 567 coronavirus cases, according to the report.
Lowndes has added nearly 100 cases during the past 72 hours, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
In Lake Park, the local Chick-fil-A has been temporarily closed due to three employees being diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to a company statement.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
In the South Health District, 7,096 COVID-19 tests have been performed throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Friday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Sixty-one Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 12 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Friday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 95 COVID-19 patients and had four patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Sixteen SGMC patients have died due to the coronavirus, according to the report. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
