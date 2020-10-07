VALDOSTA — Authorities are still searching for the culprit in a Tuesday morning store robbery in north Lowndes County, the sheriff said Wednesday.
At about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Dollar General on Bemiss Road at Walker’s Crossing north of Moody Air Force Base was robbed, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
A man with a gun entered and demanded an unknown amount of cash, the sheriff said.
Investigators determined the suspect was picked up by a car about 500 yards from the store, Paulk said.
It was the second robbery of a Dollar General in Lowndes County in a week.
At about 10:30 a.m., Oct. 1, a man entered the Dollar General on U.S. 41 near Dasher, said Capt. Stryde Jones with the sheriff’s office.
He robbed the clerk, who believed he had a gun, Jones said. He got away with an undetermined amount of money. No one was harmed, the captain said.
A description of the man was not immediately available but Jones said his face was partially obscured.
Anyone with information on these crimes can call the sheriff’s office, (229) 671-2950, or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 671-2985.
